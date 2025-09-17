Eddie Vedder Gets Teased For Dropping an F-Bomb on TV During a Cubs Game

Social media is bombarding Eddie Vedder with some good-natured ribbing after he recently said the F-word on live TV. While his reason for dropping the F-bomb was most likely unexpected, it’s still not the best look for a local sports broadcast. Typically, there are words you just shouldn’t say on television. Someone might have said something about that once, I think.

Vedder was in Chicago at a Cubs game on September 13, where the hometown team was celebrating Anthony Rizzo’s retirement. The veteran first baseman took part in the Cubs’ monumental 2016 World Series win during his 14-year career, and he took every opportunity during this recent game to live it up in the bleachers like a fan.

Videos by VICE

Rizzo sat alongside famous friends like Vedder and Cindy Crawford for some of the game. In the outfield bleachers, they all sang “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” together during the seventh inning stretch.

“I’m going to sit in the bleachers,” Rizzo said ahead of the game, mapping out his plans. “I’m going to eat a hot dog, I’m going to drink some adult beverages. And are we allowed to do the beer snake [with empty cups]? Because I will be the rally starter for the beer snake. … I have one day to really live it up.”

Eddie Vedder Accidentally swears on live tv, fans give him the business

Eddie Vedder, absolutely blitzed, hanging with Anthony Rizzo and Cindy Crawford for Rizzo's Retirement, just dropped a strong f-bomb on the #Cubs broadcast… gotta love it! pic.twitter.com/jrGcuQh7h8 — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) September 13, 2025

Later in the game, a Cubs field reporter headed over to Rizzo & Friends in the bleachers for a chat. There, Eddie Vedder was asked about the experience of celebrating Rizzo’s retirement alongside him while being a massive Cubs fan.

“I’ve never gotten to sit with my favorite player in the bleachers,” he said. The reporter then asked about their seventh inning performance. “Oh, I was terrified,” Vedder admitted. When asked why, he replied, without missing a beat, “Cause I didn’t want them to fuck up.”

The comment earned hearty laughs from Rizzo and Crawford but only an amused expression from the reporter. There’s a high probability she was screaming inside because Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam just said the F-word on live TV.

Fans and others on social media were hilariously ruthless with the slip-up. MLB analyst Ryan M. Spaeder posted the clip on Twitter with the caption, “Eddie Vedder, absolutely blitzed, hanging with Anthony Rizzo and Cindy Crawford for Rizzo’s Retirement, just dropped a strong f-bomb on the #Cubs broadcast… gotta love it!”

“Probably not the best to interview a drunk Eddie Vedder,” another post read. Meanwhile, Rizzo found himself in range of a home run ball in the left field bleachers. All his day drinking with Eddie Vedder must have caught up with him, though, because he sure didn’t catch the ball.

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images