Egyptrixx and L-Vis 1990 Join Forces to Make Industrial Techno as Limit

Toronto producer Egyptrixx (aka David Psutka) and Night Slugs co-founder L-Vis 1990 (aka James Connolly) have collaborated on a new project called Limit, and are releasing their first seven-song EP of dark, aggressive club music through Psutka’s label Halocline Trance. The metallic, percussion-fuelled EP was recorded in Toronto and NYC in 2015, and is the first time the pair have worked together in the studio.

Psutka has previously released Egyptrixx material on Night Slugs, and recently put out the abstract experimental Sign of the Cross Every Mile to the Border EP under his Ceramic TL alias on Halocline Trance.

The Limit EP comes out June 3, and you can stream “Limit#01” below.