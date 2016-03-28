El Guincho Released a Mixtape in Support of His Apparel Line

Photo courtesy of the artist



Back in January, Spanish producer Pablo Díaz-Reixa, aka El Guincho, released both a new album, Hiperasia, and launched an eponymous line of virtual apparel. Now he’s dropped a mixtape in support of his fledging 2.0-style clothing.

Videos by VICE

The Michael Dior Mixtape is comprised of six new tracks and features collaborations from a cadre of Spanish musicians, including Young Nivea and DJ Quasimatto. Sonically, the mix is an appetizer to the Hiperasia main dish, with Díaz-Reixaemploying a lot of the same sample experimentation that he explored on the new LP.

The mixtape also coincides with the launch of Hiperasia apparel, which was formed in collaboration with the creative company Wellness, and includes wearable sweatshirts and wristbands. According to the press release, these are integrated with “NFC chips” that “grant users a two-year subscription to a virtual space with ever changing content exclusively curated by El Guincho.”

Listen to the mix below, or if you would like to listen to it via a Hiperasia sweatshirt, go to their website for more info here.