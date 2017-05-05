Ellen Allien Gives Grinding Techno New Meaning with “Jack My Ass”

If you can’t bring the world to Berlin, bring Berlin to the world. In her upcoming seventh studio album, Nost (short for “nostalgia”), DJ, producer, and BPitch Control label boss Ellen Allien is showcasing what she calls the “quintessential sound” of her hometown: hypnotic techno that rattles the walls of local clubs.

Today, Allien is sharing the latest track off the LP, “Jack My Ass,” which is as frisky as its name suggests. A track for getting down and dirty in packed, blacked-out rooms, its robust bassline pulses from beginning to end, building a tension so thick you can practically feel the steam radiating from it.

Allien told THUMP over email, “‘Jack My Ass’ is simply about how a beat and a bassline can make me move my ass!”

Listen to “Jack My Ass” below, and pre-order Nost before its May 12 release on BPitch Control. The day of its release, Allien will perform at London’s XOYO as part of The Black Madonna’s residency; head here for tickets.