Elon Musk’s New Song Is Good Until You Remember It’s Elon Musk

What would the lovechild of Elon Musk and Grimes be like? Well, we’ll have to wait at least another few months to really find out, but for now, we’ve got one answer: synthy beats with the breathy whisper of the Tesla magnate’s voice. Yes, Elon Musk is on SoundCloud. No, none of us should really be surprised.

Musk—whose Twitter display name is now “E ‘D’ M” and whose bio reads “Born 69 days after 4/20,” because of course it does—tweeted a link to his newest track on SoundCloud early this morning. With album art of a floating Tesla in front of a planet that looks a bit like a bundt cake, “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe” is four minutes of chill electronic beats over which Musk basically just repeats, “Don’t doubt your vibe.”

Videos by VICE

From his dance moves reminiscent of the ’90s dancing baby video to the “oh my fucking god” heard round the world as the Cybertruck’s “shatterproof” window broke in front of him, Musk is usually a pretty easy person to make fun of. We must admit, however, that his song isn’t bad; in fact, it’s easy to listen to, especially if you’re a “lofi hip hop radio – beats to relax/study to” kind of person. If you can forget that it’s Elon Musk singing, it’s even better.

Was Grimes just pregnant with music—this music, specifically? That remains to be seen. Maybe Elon can name his next track “Todd” instead. Now that could be a contender for our song of the year.