Emre Can Delivers Liverpool Game-Winner With a Scorching Worm-Burner

The Liverpool red was sucked from the faces of fans and players alike, when mid-table Burnley went up 1-0 early on in the match at Anfield. But a certain man by the name of Emre Can was able to give life back to the currently fourth-place Reds with a delightful goal.

Can found himself hovering above the box, with a pass that allowed him to strafe along the Burnley defense to find an opening. And an opening he found, as he drove a low, fast shot that surely displaced several Lumbricina (look it up, if you must) as it scorched the earth on its way to the perfect corner. It seems like that’s the only place he could have put it, as the keeper was just millimeters away from making the save. Whatever it was, it was pleasing to the eye—and Jurgen Klopp, as it ended up being the game-winner, completing the comeback 2-1. That fire.