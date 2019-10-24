Watch the First Trailer for ‘End of the F***ing World’ Season 2

It’s two years to the day since the first episode of The End of the F***ing World first hit our TV screens. The Channel 4 British black-comedy-drama, starring Jess Barden and Alex Lawther, had all the makings of a cult classic: a murder plot, oral sex, a car theft and a kid defiantly punching his stepdad in the face.

If the trailer for season two – which you can watch above, exclusively on VICE UK – is anything to go by, the next batch of episodes is set to be just as wild a ride. The second series will air from Monday the 4th to Thursday the 7th of November on Channel 4, with two new episodes double-billed every night from 10PM. The entire eight-part series will be available to binge on All 4 after Monday night’s double bill.

With a dark plot, an unconventional surrealist style and jokes that made you laugh, and then feel quite uncomfortable and question your own twisted sense of humour, Jess Barden – who plays Alyssa – wasn’t sure how the first season would land.

“I thought that the first series would be successful in a way,” Barden told VICE UK in an interview which will be published in full in early November. “We had such a great time filming it, so it felt special to us. But we didn’t think people would respond to it the way they did. I thought that people would enjoy it – like, kids would enjoy it. And then I kind of expected, in a few years’ time, for people to be like, ‘Oh, that TV show was great.’

“We also thought with the style in which we were acting… I honestly thought people were going to watch us and be like, ‘She’s terrible at acting: she needs to go in the bin.’”

Thankfully, Barden stayed out of the bin. This trailer confirms she’ll be returning for the show’s second season. But there’s still a lot we don’t know. Like: is James – Alex Lawther’s character – a goner after the gunshot that closed the last episode? Who the fuck is Bonnie? Will this series fill the gaping hole the end of Succession season two has left in our lives? We’ll have to wait until Monday the 4th of November to find out.