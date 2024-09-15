Poison Control Calls for Kids Drinking Energy Drinks Skyrocketed

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie may be called a good time by some. But if you give a kid an energy drink, you might be calling poison control.

New data from America’s Poison Centers revealed that calls to US poison centers about kids drinking caffeine-packed energy beverages increased nearly 20 percent in 2023, Good Morning America reported.

Per the outlet, the data showed that calls about energy drinks and kids rose from 2,323 in 2022 to 2,834 the following year. The calls regarding kids aged 6 to 12 were nearly double that of the previous year.

Just under half of the cases were of kids drinking energy drinks unintentionally.

Energy drinks like Bang or Monster Energy’s Java Monster Triple Shot can contain 300 mg of caffeine. 5-Hour Energy Extra Strength has just under 250 mg in a 2-ounce shot. Just one of those nearly hits the FDA’s approved 400 milligrams of caffeine per day—for an adult.

For teens aged 12-17, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no more than 100 mg per day. According to Columbia pediatrician David Buchholz, “There is no known safe amount of caffeine for anyone age 11 and younger.”

If children ingest too much caffeine, it can lead to symptoms including stomach issues, nervousness, tremors, seizures, sweating, a change in heart rhythm, increased blood pressure, and more, according to the Wisconsin Poison Center.

Too much caffeine in adults can cause them to have similar symptoms as children do, something Dakota Johnson recently found out for herself.

“I discovered Celsius on day one of filming,” the actress recently told Variety of the popular energy drink, which contains up to 270 milligrams of caffeine per can. “I didn’t know that it was like Red Bull. I thought it was a natural drink.”

She said what followed was a period of great productivity mixed with sleeplessness.

“I was like, ‘I’m so creative. I’m so inspired. I’m awake all night long. I’m not sleeping, because I’m just thinking,’” she recalled. “And it’s because I was having like two Celsius a day. I thought it was vitamins. I didn’t realize I was basically overdosing on caffeine.”

Poison Help is available 24/7 for any questions related to the consumption of energy drinks. Whether you are curious what could happen or are experiencing unusual symptoms following consumption of an energy drink, a helpline is available at 1-800-222-1222. An online Get Help tool is available at PoisonHelp.org.

