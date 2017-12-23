Homemade English Muffins Recipe

Ingredients

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon active dry yeast

1 ¾ cups|415 ml buttermilk (room temperature)

4 cups all purpose flour, plus more as needed

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons kosher salt

5 tablespoons unsalted butter (room temperature)

semolina, as needed

olive oil

Directions

Combine yeast and ¼ cup lukewarm water in a mixer bowl, and whisk with a dough hook to dissolve the yeast. Whisk in the room-temperature buttermilk. Add the flour, sugar, and salt. Turn mixer to medium and mix until a wet dough forms. Add butter one tablespoon at a time. Remove dough from mixer bowl and knead for 10 minutes on a lightly floured surface. Lightly grease a large mixing bowl with oil. Put the dough in the greased bowl and loosely cover with plastic wrap. Leave to rest at room temperature for one hour. Chill the dough in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Dust a work bench/flat surface with semolina. Roll the dough out to about a half inch thick, pressing into the cornmeal, and then use a ring cutter (or glass) to cut desired sized circles. Transfer muffins onto a lined sheet pan. Leave a little room between them for rising. Heat oven to 350-375°F. Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium-low. Slow-cook the muffins on each side until they are evenly golden brown. Transfer back to the sheet pan. Finish in the oven for about ten minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to cool. Poke with a fork around the circumference of the muffin, so they are easy to tear open.

From How-To: Make English Muffins with Michael Fiorelli

