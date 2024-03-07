Epicly Later’d Is Back on VICE, Baby

Twenty years ago, Patrick O’Dell started a blog called Epicly Later’d, documenting Downtown New York, the skaters he hung out with, and whatever else he felt like pointing his camera at.

That blog turned into a documentary series on our old video website, VBS.tv, then on our YouTube channel, and over the last two decades has become objectively the best and most in-depth video document of modern skateboarding. That may sound biased, and that’s because it is. But I’m afraid it’s also absolutely true.

In excellent news, Epicly Later’d is back with a brand new series. The first two episodes are out – and, conveniently, you can watch them by literally scrolling one tiny bit further down this page.

Don ‘Nuge’ Nguyen , the Skate Legend Who Escaped Death and Saved ‘Thrasher’

How Stefan Janoski Became the World’s Most Successful Skater

Keep an eye on the VICE YouTube channel for the next few episodes.