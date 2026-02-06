Etsy Witches Say Spell Casting Is No Longer Welcome on the Platform

For years, you could hire someone on Etsy to curse an evil ex, protect your home, or manifest better luck. Now, sellers who built real businesses offering spellcasting services say the platform has finally decided they’ve crossed a line, removing their shops after years of operating in plain sight.

A wave of Etsy sellers who offered paid spellwork say they’ve recently been banned or had listings pulled, despite Etsy prohibiting supernatural services since 2015. The policy isn’t new. But the enforcement, sellers argue, feels abrupt.

The offerings covered plenty of ground. Love spells. Protection rituals. Money manifestations. Clairvoyant readings. Even curses aimed at exes and enemies. Many listings had thousands of reviews and loyal customers, with sellers surfaced through Etsy’s own search tools and paid ads.

One seller, Beatrix, who ran Celestial Craft Spells, told the New York Post the removal felt personal. “On Etsy, witches had a place where we could complete our work without discrimination,” she said, noting that Etsy previously promoted her shop. “Suddenly, and quietly, they have removed us with no real explanations. For some of us, this was our livelihood.”

Beatrix compared the crackdown to a modern witch hunt, language that quickly spread online. On TikTok, a customer named Carol Jay posted a video describing her reaction after discovering her regular Etsy witch’s shop had vanished. “I was very alarmed. I couldn’t message her or anything like that,” she said. The video crossed one million views as commenters mourned lost spiritual connections and joked about Etsy inviting supernatural payback.

Jay later reached the seller, who told her Etsy was enforcing its longstanding ban on spellcasting services. Etsy declined to comment.

For sellers, the frustration comes from the sudden enforcement. Many say their shops operated for years before removal, with no notice. Beatrix said some clients had orders in progress, leaving customers to assume the worst.

“Terrible for their health and feelings,” she said. “It is an all-around terrible situation.”

Etsy’s rules draw a firm boundary. Physical spiritual items are allowed. Selling outcomes, predictions, or supernatural results is not. You can sell a candle. You can’t sell what the candle claims to fix.

Some sellers have moved to personal websites or niche platforms like Witchly. Their customers are following, though not without complaints. As Jay put it, “Website Witch just doesn’t hit the same.”

Call it moderation or call it a witch hunt. Either way, Etsy spent years collecting fees before deciding where the line was.