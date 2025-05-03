EU Friends, The Clock Is Ticking on This Important Petition in the Ongoing Game Preservation Battle

Though some game preservation efforts, such as GOG‘s, are chugging along, there are many more around the world deserving of a needed boost. Japan’s Game Preservation Society is close to collapsing without support. Additionally, the clock is ticking on the goals of the European Citizens’ Initiative, part of an ongoing EU fight to do its part in the difficult landscape of game preservation.

As of this writing, the petition, which needs one million signatures to reach the European Commission, sits at 440,514 signatures. The deadline for the petition to reach its goal is July 31, 2025. While there isn’t much time left, it isn’t too late for any lovely EU folks to get in on the action in the name of meaningful advances in game preservation! The initiative’s mission statement is plain and simple.

“Videogames are being destroyed! Most video games work indefinitely. But a growing number are designed to stop working as soon as publishers end support. This effectively robs customers, destroys games as an artform, and is unnecessary. Our movement seeks to pass new law in the EU to put an end to this practice. Our proposal would do the following:

Require video games sold to remain in a working state when support ends.

Require no connections to the publisher after support ends.

Not interfere with any business practices while a game is still being supported.

If you are an EU citizen, please sign the Citizens’ Initiative!”

the people have the power to make a real difference in the game preservation fight

I fully recognize that perhaps this call-to-arms will fall on deaf ears. It’s possible VICE is too late — and I fully regret not knowing about the European Citizens’ Initiative sooner. However, if there’s even a small chance that highlighting this here will get the eyes it needs? It’s worth it. Now, why should you care? Why should you spread this message far and wide? Well, I believe the European Citizens’ Initiative website answers that question better than I ever could.

“While video games are primarily just for entertainment and not of much consequence, the practice of a seller destroying a product someone has already paid for represents a radical assault on consumer rights and even the concept of ownership itself. If this practice does not stop, it may be codified into law and spread to other products of more importance over time. Such as agricultural equipment, educational products, medical devices, etc.”

“It is important consumers maintain a basic level of rights so as to not be overrun by predatory practices. Additionally, video games are unique creative works. The concept of destroying every existing copy of a book, song, film, etc. would be considered a cultural loss for society. While a less recognized medium, videogames still deserve to have basic protections against the complete and willful destruction of many of its works.”