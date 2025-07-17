‘Every Day We Fight’ – A Turn-Based Tactics Game With a Time Loop Twist

I’ve spent a lot of time trying to get into tactics games. I’ve got a number of them downloaded because I know the strategy-head in me will latch on to one of them at some point. And based on what I’m seeing in the trailer, I’ll be adding Every Day We Fight to that list.

‘Every Day We Fight’ has some roguelike elements

You know I can’t resist a roguelike. Well, I can, but that’s not nearly as fun for the brand, now is it? In any case, Every Day We Fight is a turn-based tactics game that focuses on an alien invasion that places an ongoing war in a bit of a “Timeout! Truce?” situation.

“Time has come to a stop for all but your small band of freedom fighters. Caught in a seemingly endless loop, you must shape these ordinary civilians into heroes as they repeatedly fight and die in this turn-based tactical roguelite. Real-time exploration, stealth, and teamwork are essential as you acquire new skills, seek out more powerful weapons, escape the time loop, and save the world.”

I’m kind of hooked from there. Especially if the game has any humor at all. Because the idea of training a bunch of regular folks to fight aliens as they die over and over again has hilarious potential.

“The arrival of the Rifters brought the world to a standstill, but life goes on for your fighters. Uncover their checkered pasts as they learn to work together. Unveil the mystery of the alien invaders and their control over time as you fight through the streets of a once-beautiful city to reveal the full truth about the war.”

Yeah, I think we’re going to get some solid story out of this at a minimum. I don’t need to have the humor with this, but it would be cool to see. Gameplay looks like it takes some inspiration from X-COM. But it also lets you work in first-person mode to take out enemies. Those sections remind me a bit of Fallout‘s VATS system, but more precise and fun to control. Every Day We Fight is out now in Early Access on Steam.