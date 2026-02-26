Every Title Included in This Weekend’s Xbox Free Play Days

Another Free Play Days weekend kicks off tomorrow and Xbox owners have five games they can dive into and test out this weekend free of charge.

February 27 FRee Play Days Lineup (And MArathon Server Slam)

Screenshot: Bungie

Although the official announcement hasn’t arrived yet, reliable Free Play Days leaker Oliomono has once again shared a list of titles that are expected to be available to try out this weekend on Xbox.

Videos by VICE

Gamers should note that the Marathon Server Slam event kicks off on Thursday, while the rest of the titles will be available for free starting Friday.

Marathon Server Slam (from 10AM PT on Feb. 26) – Technically not Free Play Days, but worth including anyway. That means that this title does not require a Game Pass subscription either.

Anno 117: Pax Romana

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration

Moving Out 2

Stuffed

This weekend’s list is a pretty exciting one, even without the coinciding Marathon sneak peek. The upcoming Bungie shooter is going to steal the spotlight and will likely draw in huge crowds with its cross-platform preview and server stress test. Players who are looking for something else this weekend seem to have four other very interesting titles to choose from thanks to the Free Play Days lineup.

Moving Out 2 is a 2023 cooperative sim game that challenges players to be the best at moving out. The game has a wacky style and sense of humor and is a great option for small groups looking for a casual and silly gaming session.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is a 2022 collection that pulls together a massive selection of over 100 games spanning seven different platforms. Play the classics like Tempest 2000, Asteroids, and Yars’ Revenge, or dive into some deeper cuts. The collection also includes six games that were brand-new at the time of its release. The collection is also an interactive documentary and includes lots of interviews and historical timelines.

Stuffed is a self-described spooky teddy bear first-person shooter. The game offers players the chance to jump in solo or with a squad of four players in online co-op.

Lastly, Anno 117: Pax Romana, which was previously confirmed for Free Play Days, is also included. Pax Romana is an Ubisoft real-time strategy game that allows players to help shape the Roman Empire. The title is fairly new and only released in November of 2025.

The official Xbox Wire announcement is expected to arrive sometime later today, so exact dates and times should be revealed at that point. Early leaks suggest that the majority of the games should be available until Monday, March 2nd around 7 PM UTC.