Everyone’s Obsessed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram

If you’ve been following Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram stories, then you know they’ve become something of a phenomenon. The 29-year-old, newly elected Congresswoman is providing her 600,000-plus Instagram followers with a constant stream of dispatches about her new life in the Capitol, and people are enthralled. On this episode of The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast, VICE’s Ankita Rao speaks with Broadly writer Marie Solis about how Ocasio-Cortez is using social media to teach Americans about the inner workings of government.

You can catch The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast on Acast, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.