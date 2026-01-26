Everything We Know About the ‘Queso Man’ Arrested in South Carolina

In the early hours of Jan. 14, a quiet neighborhood near Coastal Carolina University was rocked, shattered to its core, by a heinous crime. One that could only have been committed by someone lacking all humanity: they broke into homes and smeared nacho queso all over the place.

As reported by WBTW, this is the stomach-churning handiwork of 19-year-old Alec Arinello, a student from New Hampshire enrolled at Coastal Carolina University. He is now facing three counts of first-degree burglary after allegedly breaking into multiple homes and leaving behind gobs of queso, along with syrup—a dastardly combination that’s going to take a few passes with a carpet cleaner to get out.

Videos by VICE

Who Is the ‘Queso Man’ Arrested in South Carolina?

According to police, the first call came from a residence on Quail Run Road, where a couple woke up to find a stranger standing in their bedroom. Once noticed, the man left. The residents locked themselves in, waited him out, and later discovered that it looked like a Tex-Mex restaurant exploded in their living room. Queso had been poured over the television and furniture, eggs smashed on the floor, and furniture flipped. Unsurprisingly, it was found that queso, salsa, and eggs were missing from the fridge. That’s sterling detective work. Give those officers the key to the city.

Several residents reported similar break-ins. In one, someone’s bong was stolen from their home, and maple syrup had been poured all over the TV. Clearly, an MO was forming. One resident described waking up to “milk everywhere,” initially assuming a roommate had come home drunk.

Police later spotted a black Jeep with New Hampshire plates in the area and encountered Arinello emerging from nearby woods, unfortunately not covered in queso and maple syrup. That would have read as obviously guilty. Instead, when officers told him to stop, Arinello did the other thing that immediately signals guilt: he ran.

The guy might as well have been covered in queso and maple syrup. It was eventually arrested inside his vehicle, police found golf clubs, a bong, and a Corona beer bar light, all of which were collected as evidence. Arinello was released on bail.