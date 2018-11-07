Everything You Need to Know About What Happened in the Midterms

This article was originally published on VICE News.

For all the hype, Tuesday’s midterm elections went as many polls predicted.

The Democrats took the House, bringing an end to single-party rule in Washington. Crucially, however, the Republicans extended their control of the Senate, and repelled the expected “blue wave” with significant victories in Texas and Florida.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump hailed the results as a “tremendous success”, but his power to push through hardline immigration and spending policies has been significantly diminished.

The results hand the Democrats power to subpoena and probe deeper into Trump’s personal and professional worlds – including his long-withheld tax returns.

