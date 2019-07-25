Fabiana Delfino on What Skateboarding Means for Self-Expression

If you’re a skateboarder, you’re probably already familiar with Vans team rider Fabiana Delfino. Between joining the ranks of the storied Santa Cruz Skateboards team, hopping in the van for Thrasher’s 2018 Am Scramble trip, traveling the world and skating nearly any contest you can name, Fabiana has had a meteoric rise the past few years.

A large part of being a pro skateboarder is managing a lifestyle of marginally controlled chaos: long hours in vans, airports; waking up in a different city every week. For Fabi, the one constant through it all has been her own steadfast vision. She doesn’t shape her style for contests; instead, she’s true to the only voice that matters: her own. For all the hours on the road, skateboarding is still her personal outlet for expressing her creativity, emotion, and ambition. Between a contest in Seattle and a tour starting in Germany, we caught up with Fabiana and her brother Pedro at home in Boca Raton as they reset before heading out once more.

Boardly is a video series that spotlights people from all walks of life who share one thing in common: a passion for skateboarding that has shaped who they are in equally different, yet unique ways. In Season 2 of Boardly, Style Notes, we explore what skateboarding means to six emerging voices. More than a sport, skating is a powerful form of self-expression. An identity. An art. Above all else it is raw creativity in its purest form.