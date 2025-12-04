Fallout 76 Just Got Its Biggest Update In 5 Years, Here’s What It Includes

Bethesda has officially rolled out the Burning Springs update for Fallout 76, marking the biggest expansion for the game in years. In the Fallout 76 Burning Springs update, players will find themselves transported to a post-war Ohio, bringing several new additions such as new characters and factions, and a fresh Bounty Hunting system led by Walton Goggins as the Ghoul.

The official launch trailer for the Fallout 76‘s Burning Springs update can now be found on Bethesda’s YouTube channel, giving players a glimpse of the new region and the new features that lurk within.

The most significant aspect of this update is the introduction of a player-driven Bounty Hunting mechanic. The Ghoul, played by Walton Goggins in the Fallout TV series, is involved in this system, guiding players through rotating missions that are handed out from his hideout, The Last Resort. Walton Goggins will also be reprising his role for the character in this update, which is a nice touch for fans.

There will be two different types of contracts to experience. ‘Grunt Hunts’ appear to be standard bounties, and then ‘Head Hunts’ are reported to be more demanding runs, providing more of a challenge. Both types of contracts will refresh on a continuous basis, encouraging repetition in runs and steady rewards for players.

Burning Springs also expands the map with a brand new area to explore, which Bethesda has described as the largest addition to Fallout 76 since 2020. Within the rugged post-nuclear Ohio landscape, players will be able to discover new factions, craftable gear, environmental challenges, and new fish to reel in.

The Rust King, a new intelligent Super Mutant, is one of the most notable figures players will be able to meet in Burning Springs, offering them work to complete. There will also be a series of public events, new workshops, and the possibility of taming a brand new C.A.M.P. Pet titled the Rad Hog – for those who are brave enough to try, that is!

fallout 76 season 23 begins alongside Burning springs

Alongside the arrival of Burning Springs, Fallout 76 has kicked off Season 23: Blood x Rust. This season pays homage to Fallout: New Vegas through new ‘raider-style’ workbenches, a season-exclusive weapon, themed cosmetics, and more.

During the Blood x Rust season, players can into the game to tackle various challenges and build up S.C.O.R.E, advance through the ranks, and collect Tickets along the way. These Tickets can then be exchanged for rewards by heading to the Seasons tab in the game’s menu.

The Burning Spring update is live now for Fallout 76 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and via Steam for PC. The base game remains accessible to players through both PlayStation Plus Extra and Xbox Game Pass.