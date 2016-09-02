Fans to Be Given Twitter Vote on Premier League Manager and Player of the Month

This article originally appeared on VICE Sports UK.



The Premier League has introduced a new format for its official Manager and Player Of The Month Awards, and is now giving fans the chance to vote for the winners.



In a move which will doubtlessly delight Arsenal Twitter, the Premier League will be tweeting out polls each month with the intention of giving supporters a say in the selection process. In other words, we can’t rule out a win for Gunnersaurus every month between now and May.

In fairness, the fact that fans will have to vote from a pre-prepared shortlist should hopefully stop a complete bias towards North London. In addition to the public vote, an awards panel made up of former players and managers will have their say.

Those votes will be collated along with the preferences of Premier League club captains. The results will be used to determine the winners of the two awards.

That should, in theory, dilute Arsenal’s massive social media influence. That said, we still won’t be surprised if Mesut Ozil ends up with four Player of the Month Awards this year.

