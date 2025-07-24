Fantastic Four Fortnite Skins Release Date and Prices Revealed

Epic Games has announced the Fantastic Four Fortnite release on their website. If you managed to miss out on the Fantastic Four Cup, there is no need to panic. The Marvel collaboration will soon be available in the Fortnite shop.

Here Is When Fantastic Four ‘Fortnite’ Skins Will be Available

Screenshot: Epic Games

Like many players, I too accidentally skipped the July 23 Fantastic Four Cup in Fortnite. I know it’s a bummer! Those who participated were able to get the new Human Torch, The Thing, Mister Fantastic, and Invisible Woman skins early. However, Epic Games has confirmed that the rest of us can still get the Marvel characters soon. Instead, we just have to pay for them with our hard-earned V-Bucks!

The Fantastic Four Fortnite skins will be available in the game’s shop starting on Friday, July 25, at 8 PM ET. So it looks like the new Marvel skins will be added to the battle royale during the usual Fortnite Store refresh time. For your convenience, we will break down the Fantastic Four release times for each region below:

Region Time Date US 5 PM (PT), 8 PM (ET) Friday, July 25 UK 1 AM (BST) Saturday, July 26 Japan 9 AM (JST) Saturday, July 26 Brazil 9 PM (BST) Friday, July 25 Australia 10 AM (ACT) Saturday, July 26

Fantastic Four Cosmetic Prices & emotes

Screenshot: X @HYPEX, Epic Games

Like most collaborations, Epic Games is offering a bundle that includes all of the Fortnite Fantastic Four character skins at a discounted price. However, according to Fortnite leaker SpushFNBR, the Fantastic Four Model Space Craft glider and back bling are not included in the package, which is a bit disappointing.

The good news, however, is that most of the individual Fantastic Four character bundles include a set of pickaxes and emotes. So if you only want one character, it’s only going to set you back 1,600 V-Bucks. Not small change by any means, but pretty reasonable for most major Fortnite collaborations.

Screenshot: X @HYPEX

Here is a list of all Fortnite Fantastic Four cosmetic items that will be available on July 25:

Fantastic Four Full Bundle: 3600 V-Bucks

3600 V-Bucks Reed Richards: (1,600 V-Bucks), Pickaxe: Fantastic Fists, Emote: Fantastic Calculations

(1,600 V-Bucks), Pickaxe: Fantastic Fists, Emote: Fantastic Calculations Glider/Backbling: Fantastic Four Space Craft (800 V-Bucks)

Fantastic Four Space Craft (800 V-Bucks) Susan Storm: (1,600 V-Bucks), Pickaxe: Psionic Orbs, Emote: Force Field Shatter

(1,600 V-Bucks), Pickaxe: Psionic Orbs, Emote: Force Field Shatter Backbling: Sue’s Fantastic Logo (300 V-Bucks)

Sue’s Fantastic Logo (300 V-Bucks) Johnny Storm: (1,800 V-Bucks), Pickaxe: Torch’s Flame, Emote: Flame On!

(1,800 V-Bucks), Pickaxe: Torch’s Flame, Emote: Flame On! Backbling: Johnny’s Fantastic Logo (300 V-Bucks)

Johnny’s Fantastic Logo (300 V-Bucks) Ben Grimm / The Thing: (1,500 V-Bucks)

(1,500 V-Bucks) Pickaxe: Four Girder (800 V-Bucks)

Four Girder (800 V-Bucks) Emote: It’s Clobberin’ Time! (300 V-Bucks)

(300 V-Bucks) Backbling: Fantastic Free Weight (300 V-Bucks)

As far as the Fantastic Four Cup Fortnite event goes, for the most part, you haven’t missed out on much. Outside of getting the skins early, most of the cosmetics will be available to you in the Fortnite shop. So if you are a big Marvel fan or Fortnite collector, you should be able to purchase everything. Just be prepared to drop quite a bit of money, as the 3,600 V-Bucks bundle doesn’t include the Fantastic Four Ship Glider and Back bling.