Fashion Horoscopes: The Signs as Iconic Oscar Dresses

Aries: 1988 Cher

60TH OSCARS NIGHT (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

YES, Cher is a Taurus, but this LOOK is an ARIES! Cher looks like a walking party as she accepts the Best Actress award for Moonstruck! It’s sheer, it’s beaded, it’s got sequins, it shows off her abs! It’s doing everything at once – what zeal! Cher collaborated with the iconic Aries designer Bob Mackie for this look (along with many others), and it shows! It takes feisty Aries energy to accept awards mostly nude!

Taurus: 1954 Audrey Hepburn

Pictured: (l-r) Actor, Frederick March, and actress, Audrey Hepburn wearing a Givenchy gown, during the 26th Annual Academy Awards in New York City, on March 25, 1954 (Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

A clean, feminine shape. Refined, subtle flowers. The Givenchy dress Audrey Hepburn wore to the Oscars for her 1954 Best Actress win for Roman Holiday has gone down in history as one of the best red carpet dresses of all time. Ruled by Venus, Taureans, like Audrey, are known for having a keen eye for beautiful things, and tend to have an innate understanding of style. Yet, Taurus style is more polished than flashy, no matter how fashion-forward. A Taurus won’t wear something that they’re going to be tugging at all night.

Gemini: 1997 Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise during The 69th Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

Gemini is a playful sign that likes to experiment with their clothing, try on different attitudes per outfit, and enjoys switching up their style. In 1997, Nicole Kidman surprised the red carpet with a silk, chartreuse Galliano dress as she accompanied then-husband Tom Cruise to the awards. Geminis, like Kidman, enjoy keeping things interesting both with their words and their looks!

Cancer: 2007 Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz, nominee Best Actress in a Leading Role for ?Volver? (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Cancer is the romantic of the zodiac! Ruled by the moon, Cancer is the sign most closely associated with femininity. In her Atelier Versace, Penelope Cruz looks like a woman that you want to write poems for! This look says “Wait for my cue, and then I’ll run from the altar to be with you!” Soft pink and ruffles match a soft, sensitive, Cancerian soul!

Honorary mentions go to Diane Kruger’s 2006 Elie Saab, and Salma Hayek’s 2005 navy Prada.

Leo: 1960 Ava Gardner

APRIL 4: Actress Ava Gardner wears a tiara and a evening gown as she sits in her seat in the audience of the Academy Awards ceremony which her held at the RKO Pantages Theatre on April 4, 1960 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frank Worth, Courtesy of Capital Art/Getty Images)

Leo energy was channeled when Ava Gardner donned a sparkly silver dress, a jeweled crown, white gloves, fur still, and a bold red lip to the 1960 Academy Awards. Leo is the king of the zodiac, and Ava Gardner definitely asserted her Hollywood royalty status here. This look includes the eye-catching glitz and glam that Leo loves, and a crown to make sure you know exactly who you’re talking to!

Honorary mentions go to Madonna’s 1991 look featuring $20 million worth of Winston diamonds, Halle Berry’s 2002 Elie Saab, Charlize Theron’s 2004 Gucci, and JLo’s 2015 Elie Saab.

Virgo: 2017 Taraji P. Henson

The 89th Oscars(r) broadcasts live on Oscar(r) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2017, on the ABC Television Network. (Tyler Golden/ABC via Getty Images) TARAJI P. HENSON

Classic, refined, sleek. When it comes to style, Virgos can be modest and subdued in their choices. They’d rather get all of the details right for one perfect look than take a chance on something crazy. Taraji P. Henson’s custom-made Alberta Ferretti is a simple concept executed flawlessly.

Honorary mention goes to Beyonce’s 2005 Versace black dress.

Libra: 1999 Gwyneth Paltrow

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Gwyneth Paltrow at the 71st Annual Academy Awards on March 21, 1999 In Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

Some have called Gwyneth’s light pink 1999 Ralph Lauren Oscar dress too sugary sweet. It’s youthful, extremely feminine, and the color is only slightly toned-down from bubblegum. But also, isn’t that her power?! Isn’t that Libra’s power?! Ruled by Venus, the sign of Libra adores all things related to love and beauty. They’re open about their romanticism, their mushiness, their desire for the genre of their life stories to be “romance”. This dress matches Libra’s sucrose kindness and graceful silhouette.

Scorpio: 2000 Chloe Sevigny

Chloe Sevigny during The 72nd Annual Academy Awards – Governor’s Ball in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

When in doubt, the Scorpio motto is: All Black Everything. Here we have Chloe Sevigny looking like a sexy vampire in Yves Saint Laurent at the 2000 Academy Awards. The dress? Dark, like a Scorpio’s soul. The face? A pout/scowl, obviously. Why would she smile for the camera? That would be lying about her internal state. The nomination? Best Supporting Actress for the movie Boys Don’t Cry.

Honorary mention goes to Bjork’s 2001 swan dress.

Sagittarius: 2000 Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu during 2000 Oscar Awards ceremony at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Sagittarius is a bold fire sign, known for their loud mouths and opinions! Sagittarius likes to make a statement, and tends to have a great sense of humor. At the 2000 Academy Awards, Lucy Liu wowed in this bright scarlet one-shoulder Versace dress! Sagittarius is a firecracker, known for their positive energy and tendency to say what they feel in the moment. They don’t do subtlety. So why bother doing subtlety on the red carpet? Do the bright color! Go big, Sagittarius!

Capricorn: 1955 Grace Kelly

American actors Edmond O’Brien (1915 – 1985) and Grace Kelly (1929 – 1982) with their Oscars at the 27th Academy Awards ceremony, held at the RKO Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California, 30th March 1955.

For Capricorn, the timeless classic. Capricorn is debatably the most traditional sign; they respect their elders and appreciate a system of doing things. They tend to prefer longevity in a piece to flimsy, fast fashion. Grace Kelly’s 1955 ice-blue gown is well-remembered as one of the Oscars’ most famous looks. Capricorns appreciate talent and like rubbing shoulders with people who care about what they do. This look was created by Edith Head, a true legend of American costume design. This dress has the Capricorn stamp of quality and elegance.

Aquarius: 2006 Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams during The 78th Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

A divisive but beautiful, standout look! Aquarius is the individual of the zodiac. Going through all of these Oscars looks, I saw a lot of people try to do their version of classic Hollywood glamour. When in doubt, people stick to black and white for the black-tie affair. But Aquarius is astrology’s rebel! Michelle Williams’ canary-yellow Vera Wang gown from 2006 immediately pops out in the crowd of formalwear.

Pisces: 2014 Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o 86th Academy Awards / Oscars Dolby Theater Hollywood, CA March 2, 2014 ��2014 Kurt Krieger (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)

Pisces, you are Lupita Nyong’o’s beautiful water fairy look from 2014! Nyong’o looked like a dream in her light blue, chiffon Prada dress when she accepted the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in 12 Years A Slave. Just feel the flow of creative energy and kindness follow Lupita as you watch her dress wave around!!

Honorary mention goes to Marion Cotillard’s Jean Paul Gaultier white mermaid dress complete with scales from her La Vie En Rose win in 2008. Big Fish Energy.