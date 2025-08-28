FBC: Firebreak Released a New Update: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

FBC: Firebreak is a game I was excited to play, but just never got around to touching it. Brent thought it was pretty solid, though. And he says it’s better with friends, so there is no reason for me to jump into it without him.

So, I may hit him up to get a few runs in. In the meantime, Remedy has released a patch that includes some fixes and quality of life updates.

Videos by VICE

FBC: Firebreak patch notes:

General

Updated Results Screen with improved visual presentation. Now you advance through the different Job stats with a button press.

Added an option to toggle health bars off for regular enemies. With them turned off, health bars are only visible on enemies that have a shield or armor.

Added haptic feedback for the DualSense controller when the Crank-Operated Fluidic Ejector is overheating.

Various localization and grammar fixes.

General bug and crash fixes.

Balancing

Improved Hiss Breaker combat behavior on stairs.

Improved enemy spawn timings.

Balanced enemy wave compositions.

Fixes