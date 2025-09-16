Final Fantasy 7 Remake on Switch 2 Is Massive

I am trying to be less negative about Game-Key Cards. I still don’t like them, but getting some context around their usage, I understand why dev teams are using them. It makes games like Star Wars Outlaws possible on the console, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be following that same path.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake takes up serious space

Eurogamer spotted the game’s boxes on the Square Enix store, and the images confirm that Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a Game-Key Card release. Like most of us, I’ve done some serious complaining about digital downloads in the past—but I can’t help but admit that it makes sense in this situation.

The digital download comes in at a whopping 87.9 GB; meanwhile, the Switch 2 carts’ capacity is capped at just 64 GB. Given what Ubisoft revealed about the standard Switch 2 cart performance, it seems the controversial carts are here to stay.

Photo: Final Fantasy VII remake on Switch 2 / Square Enix

While you have a team like CD Projekt Red pulling off Cyberpunk 2077 on a 64 GB cart, it flat out may not be feasible for most teams.

Regardless, though, I do think that Nintendo needs to do a better job of coming up with a solution. One answer may be to just give out the Switch 2 dev kits instead of forcing people to develop on the Switch 1 kits. I don’t know, I feel like that could possibly alleviate some issues.

The conversation around Switch storage won’t end any time soon. And as long as we continue to get these top-tier games on the system, you can be sure it’ll keep coming up.

I mean, maybe for nostalgia’s sake, just throw the whole game on three 64GB carts and make us switch them out at the end of that part of the story. I’ll buy a physical version just to get the feeling back.

Come on, Square Enix, you know that sounds great. Make it happen.