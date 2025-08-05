It’s Not Just You, Everyone Hates Nintendo’s Game-Key Cards

The Switch 2 game-key cards have been a sore spot for most gamers since they were announced. Rather than carrying the actual game, the simply controversial cards give you the ability to download it.

People have been pretty loud and clear about where they stand with these. But just in case we weren’t loud enough, Nintendo just gave us the chance to be just a bit louder.

Nintendo seems to know how much we hate their game-key cards

Nintendo isn’t fooling anyone. We know you know how much we hate the game-key cards. Unfortunately, though, we’ve seen developers come out in support of them. And because this newer era of Nintendo is likely going to stay the course, asking us about it seems like pouring salt in the wound.

I will just offer this: If CD Projekt Red can get Cyberpunk 2077 running smoothly on Switch 2 with the whole game on a cartridge, the rest of you have next to no excuse. Game-key cards are not physical games, and expecting gamers to believe they are just because they’re holding a box is insulting.

The anti-physical media push has been getting on my nerves for a while now, and it only seems to be getting worse. Full transparency, I was guilty of buying into the convenience of it early on. That is, until I realized how ridiculous it was to look for more convenience when switching games. It’s really not that hard to just get up, walk a few feet, and switch a game out. I miss the tactile feeling of taking a game out of its case and putting it back in. So, over the years, I’ve made a concerted effort to purchase my games in physical form.

But the biggest issue with going all digital isn’t missing the satisfaction of holding your favorite games; it’s the fact that you don’t actually own the games at all. And before Ubisoft comes crashing through the door like the Kool-Aid man to tell you to get okay with not owning your games, don’t. Do not get complacent about this. Do not become okay with not owning something that you paid your hard-earned money for. We’ve seen it too many times where a company essentially pushes a button and your game no longer works. Buy physical.

In the case of the indies, you may have no choice but to go digital, but you know they aren’t actively trying to screw you over in that regard. I’m sure if indie devs could afford it, they’d kick out physical copies too.