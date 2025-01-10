‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’ Makes Its PC Debut Soon, and Damn, One of 2024’s Best Games Just Got That Much Better

If you think I hate Square Enix because of my feelings about a particular game, you haven’t been here long enough! Indeed, I’m a Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin mark! Octopath Traveler? Banger. Triangle Strategy? Classic. Dragon Quest 11? Genuine JRPG comfort food. Final Fantasy VII Remake? Perfection. Now, with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth about to arrive on PCs on January 23? One of 2024’s best games (and rightfully regarded as one of the best JRPGs ever) just got a makeover!

Play video

So, as y’all can see, this isn’t just some “casual port.” Nah, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is being given almost an entirely new life! “The PC version of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH features a range of graphics settings that will allow players to get the best quality across their different machines,” Square Enix’s official website states!

“There are features three default graphics presets and the ability to customize the settings. These presets have been optimized to allow PC players to experience the game with optimised quality across various different set-ups. You can also deep dive to tweak individual settings to suit the PC that you are using.”

experience ‘final fantasy VII Rebirth’ at the height of its powers

“Depending on your rig, you’ll be able to play the game with frame rates of up to 120FPS and a range of visual enhancements, including refined lighting, improved environment detail, more detailed textures. You’ll also potentially be able to experience enhanced framerates and image quality with NVIDIA DLSS. VRR is also supported.”

“As for controls, connecting a DualSense controller with a PC allows players to use the same controls as the PS5 version. Keyboard and mouse support has also been added, alongside the option to freely customize the controls between world exploration and combat or mini-games.”

For a limited time, you can also take advantage of a 30% discount on any edition of the game! This offer lasts until February 5, so if you want an incentive to finally hop into Final Fantasy VII Rebirth? There it is, readers. (Plus, you’d be missing out on an experience that has so much to offer, it’s almost overwhelming!)