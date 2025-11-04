A Boston Fine Arts Museum and Samsung Just Teamed Up for the Love of Art

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, just put a new exhibit up for show in its halls: Of Light and Air: Winslow Homer in Watercolor. These watercolor paintings by Winslow Homer haven’t been shown publicly for almost 50 years, and yet here they are for everybody to see.

Everybody who can make the trip to the eastern side of Boston. Everyone else is SOL. Oh, but wait. Samsung, with the museum’s cooperation, is putting nearly the entire exhibit on the Samsung Art Store for people to show on their Samsung TVs.

The exhibit opened on Sunday, November 2, in Boston and became available for download and viewing on Samsung TVs the same day. If you’ve got a Samsung TV, you can open up the Samsung Art Store to find and download it.

The Samsung Art Store began as an exclusive offering for Samsung’s The Frame TV lineup, a line of TVs designed to look like blank picture frames when hung from the wall. Samsung pitches them as fully featured TVs that, when you’re not watching them, can display rotating art of your choice.

“As visitors explore the MFA’s world-leading collection of Homer watercolors—displayed for the first time in nearly half a century—Samsung Art Store subscribers can bring these same works into their own homes, extending the museum experience beyond gallery walls,” said the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, in a November 3, 2025, press release.

Go to museums in person, please. For the love of good art, if you can make it to a real venue, do it. Live music in cafés, a sit-down restaurant, a sweaty mosh pit at a concert. Whatever it is, don’t forget to experience the real thing when you can. Digital simulations are fine and all, but they’re not a substitute for real life all the time.

But if a visit to the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, isn’t in the cards for you, either because you aren’t within visiting distance or just can’t make it happen because of logistics, then give Samsung’s share of the collection a shot. It might just make an art lover out of you.