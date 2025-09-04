First Star Wars Outlaws Gameplay on Switch 2 Actually Looks Solid

I’ve been looking forward to playing Star Wars Outlaws for a while. Less so when I found out about the stealth missions. And then the excitement increased when they made those changes.

Of course, I have other things to take care of, so it’s just remained a game on my purchase list. But with it coming to Nintendo Switch 2 today, my patience (though forced) has paid off.

Star Wars Outlaws isn’t looking the way I’ve been hearing it does

Shout out to VGC for the gameplay footage. They posted 30 minutes of gameplay from Star Wars: Outlaws. Now over the last few days, we’ve been inundated with reactions to the game’s framerate and all this other stuff. People are saying that it runs like crap from off-screen footage and the Zapruder film.

But what I’m seeing in the gameplay above is a game that looks pretty damn solid. It looks smooth and graphically, I’d say it’s a good-looking game. I don’t understand everyone’s rush to react to something that isn’t direct feed. I’d say that it stems from people turning into oddball graphics hounds over the years, but the fact is, people don’t like to wait for anything before they react to it.

I mean it hasn’t been that long since those first impressions dropped and here we are with actual footage that doesn’t represent any of what folks were talking about.

It’s almost as if it’s okay not to be the first person to react to something. And now that the game is out, I’ve seen nothing but glowing reactions to how it runs and looks. So, this just shot up to the top of my list. Because I need more spacefaring in my life.

Speaking of which, keep an eye for my No Man’s Sky Switch 2 impressions. That should be coming soon.