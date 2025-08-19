Flights Delayed After Airport Staff Decided to Go Hunting

On August 3, 2025, United Airlines Flight UA81 from Nuuk, Greenland, to Newark was delayed for three hours. Greenlanders were too busy hunting reindeer to bother showing up for airport security.

According to the commercial airline news website Areo Xplorer, the airport’s security staff bailed en masse to take part in reindeer hunting season. This time-honored tradition serves as both a winter meal and a preparation ritual in Greenland. The tundra had thawed, and the deer were on the move.

Videos by VICE

Security staff left their body scanners unsupervised as passengers stood around wondering what the holdup could be, as flight number UA81 to Newark didn’t depart until 12:13, over three hours after it should’ve left.

Airport Workers Took a Random Hunting Trip and Delayed Flights

It’s only been a few months since United launched its seasonal Nuuk–Newark service using Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. United is quickly realizing that the new route, which only operates from June to September, will be influenced by Greenland’s cultural priorities.

That, evidently, includes dropping everything in the middle of work to go hunting deer to fill the freezer so people can survive the winter.

That may seem like a bizarre and unworthy reason for dereliction in duty, but to locals, it makes complete sense. While I’m sure there are plenty of Greenlanders who hunt for sport, many hunt for survival.

Supply ships are seasonal, and ice can trap goods for months. Additionally, store-bought meat is imported and expensive. Hunting isn’t an option; it’s necessary. When reindeer season opens, the airport staff, along with people from several other industries around Greenland, drop their ID key card lanyards and pick up some rifles.

Unfortunately for people in Greenland looking to get to Newark, Greenland has very few alternative airports for long-haul flights. It’s either flights like UA81 or nothing. AreoXplorer states that Keflavík in Iceland is currently the designated alternate, but this already stretches the MAX 8’s range.

New facilities in Ilulissat might eventually ease this, but don’t expect Greenland to operate on corporate logic suddenly. The start of hunting season means more to Greenlanders than your bothersome little desire to get to New Jersey.