Floating Points Announces ‘Reflections – Mojave Desert’ Film Featuring Brand New Compositions

English composer and multi-instrumentalist Sam Shepherd, a.k.a. Floating Points, today announced a new short film and soundtrack today set in the Mojave Desert, entitled Reflections – Mojave Desert. The 27-minute film was recorded last August while Shepherd and his band were preparing for a US tour, and will feature five entirely new compositions. It marks the project’s new material since last year’s two-track Kuiper EP.

Reflections – Mojave Desert comes directed by Spanish filmmaker Anna Diaz Ortuño, who previously co-created the luminously swirling video for Shepherd’s 2015 track “Silhouettes.” It is the first entry in a planned series of releases recorded by Shepherd all over the world, incorporating unique environmental sounds from their settings.

“Whilst we were out playing and exploring the area around us—the sound reflecting from the rocks, the sound of the wind between them, complete stillness at night and packs of roaming coyotes in the distance, it became apparent that we could use this as its own unique recording environment,” said Shepherd in a press release.

Reflections – Mojave Desert tracklist:

1. Mojave Desert

2. Silurian Blue

3. Kites

4. Kelso Dunes

5. Lucerne Valley

The film and soundtrack will be co-released by Luaka Bop and Shepherd’s own Pluto imprint on June 30.

