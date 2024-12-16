Florida Lyft Passenger Couldn’t Resist the Urge to Get Naked Mid-Ride

A Lyft driver picked up a passenger in Lakeland, Florida, a city to the west of Tampa. The 40-year-old male passenger wanted to go to Auburndale, a small town just 10 miles away. The ride was going smoothly until the driver heard strange noises coming from the back seat.

The exact definition of “strange” in this context remains unknown. Given what’s to come, however, I’m going to guess some grunting and moaning, because when the Lyft driver looked back to find out what was happening, he found the male passenger butt-ass naked.

Videos by VICE

Shirt, pants, underwear — it had all been stripped away so the passenger could really connect his buttcheeks with the driver’s backseat fabric. The driver contacted the Sheriff’s office, which in turn contacted Lyft.

“The Lyft company contacted the PCSO and reported that one of their drivers was in a very, very uncomfortable situation,” Polk County Sherrif’s Office said in a social media post.

“The driver informed the deputy that he had picked up a passenger, heard a strange noise, and turned around to see…(the passenger)… was sitting on the back seat, sans shirt, pants, and undies. The driver told (him) to stop what he was doing.”

When the officers questioned the passenger, he told them that he “got a little naked” after being overcome by a nonspecific “feeling” in the back of the Lyft. He was, of course, arrested and charged with unlawful exposure of his sexual organs.

Details regarding the identity of the naked man were not released save for one — where he lives. So, if you live in Groveland, Florida, about a 30-mile drive west of Orlando, feel free to start speculating which of your neighbors is freaky enough to get naked in the back seat of a Lyft driver’s car.