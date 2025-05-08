Florida Man Gored by Bison in Yellowstone Park

A man’s trip to Yellowstone National Park took an unwelcome turn. In a press release, the National Park Service revealed that a 47-year-old Florida man was injured by a bison during his visit to Wyoming.

The man, the NPS, was gored by the animal after he approached it too closely in the Lake Village area. The man, who was treated by emergency medical personnel, sustained minor injuries as a result of the attack.

The NPS reminded visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from all large animals, and 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If wildlife approaches a person during their visit to the park, the NPS advises individuals to move away.

“Bison will defend their space when threatened and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal,” the NPS said. “They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”

Past Bison Attacks

Bison attacks are exceedingly rare. This instance marked the first of the year. There were two reported attacks in 2024, one in 2023, and three in 2022, the NPS said.

The first 2024 incident occurred when a man allegedly got too close to a herd of bison. He ten allegedly harassed the animals and kicked one in the leg. He suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The man was arrested and charged with being under the influence of alcohol to a degree that may endanger oneself, disorderly conduct as to create or maintain a hazardous condition, approaching wildlife, and disturbing wildlife. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The second 2024 incident occurred when a bison came within a few feet of an 83-year-old woman. The animal proceeded to lift her one foot off the ground with its horns. She sustained serious injuries.