For Me, ‘Super Mario 64’ Doesn’t Hit The Highs Of ‘Banjo-Kazooie’

The Super Mario 64 vs. Banjo-Kazooie hill I’ll gladly perish on. When Banjo and Kazooie were announced to be in Smash, I cried. Like, open-mouthed, undignified crying. As a little tot, I remember hearing “Guh-huh” for the first time and losing my mind when Banjo appeared. From there, I was hooked. The soundtrack, the distinctive characters, the (admittedly slightly floaty but fun) platforming. I loved it when Gruntilda taunted me, rhyming while I spit eggs at “Gruntlings.”

How can you not appreciate that the Big Bad’s motivation is “I’m ugly, and I don’t like that.” Even though it’s weird she abducts a young girl to absorb her… youth? …Good looks? Listen, I’m not saying some parts of Banjo-Kazooie aged well. If you can look at a screenshot of any BK level and not hear the music, are you a real fan?

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Nintendo

To Super Mario 64, then. I fully understand the impact and meaning the game had. It’s undeniably one of gaming’s most meaningful releases — yadda, yadda, yadda, the game gets applauded enough where we’re past the point of needing to regurgitate the many ways it’s cool. I liked it! It just wasn’t my Bear and Bird combo.

the ‘super mario 64’ vs. ‘banjo-kazooie’ war

Maybe my stance will make more sense after an explanation. Let’s go back to BK‘s controls for a second. Freezeezy Peak is a level featuring snow, ice, and polar bears with the worst rubber band AI you’ve ever experienced (and he’s also a horrible father, but that’s neither here nor there). To get one of the level’s Jiggies, the game’s main collectible, you have to defeat five snowmen (named “Sir Slush the Snowman”).

This requires you to find a Flight Pad, which sends Banjo and Kazooie upward so you can launch an aerial assault. The flying controls? …Not the best, I won’t lie. Worse, each snowman has a top hat with a red X. You have to line yourself up to hit the X with Kazooie’s Beak Bomb, a move that shoots the pair forward like a speeding bullet.

On paper, that should be easy! But so many factors are working against you. The aforementioned controls that feel like you’re steering a small boat in midair. It’s difficult to redirect yourself after committing to the Beak Bomb, too. Also, the snowmen throw snowballs that always seem to hit you no matter where you are in relation to them. You will miss that red X. Guaranteed. And you’ll be subjected to hearing Sir Slush go “Ha-Ha-Ha-Ha” before throwing another heat-seeking snowball. It’s pain. For those who know, here’s an image you’ll be able to hear:

Screenshot: Nintendo

What’s your point?

It’s hard to articulate why “wonky controls” would ever work in a game’s favor. But it’s the moment-to-moment grime that makes some games stand out. Don’t misunderstand me: tight platforming done right is bliss. But it’s Banjo-Kazooie‘s charm that makes a particular struggle something I look back on fondly rather than feeling dread.

Super Mario 64 lacks a certain… filth. I can acknowledge its technical prowess and lasting legacy, sure. But at the end of it, it boils down to those miniscule quirks BK has that Mario 64 doesn’t (in my opinion). Do I love a good “So long, [REDACTED] Bowser!” Yes! Do I understand why people love Mario 64 so much? Of course!

You can like a game because it’s bold and a little flawed in a beautiful, unique way. When a product is such a cut above the competition, how can you discredit it? But sometimes, a game’s presentation makes all the difference.