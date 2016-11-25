CNN Denies Airing Hardcore Porn on Thanksgiving

CNN may have taken a break from its typical coverage to air something the whole family could enjoy for Thanksgiving.

About an hour before midnight last night, one person says they sat down to watch Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown and was treated to some straight-up down and dirty hardcore porno instead.

CNN now denies airing the beast with two backs to people indulging in turkey.

The reported fucking was being conducted by trans pornstar Riley Quinn, who, while even if not true,

thanked the network accordingly.

A Twitter user with the handle @solikearose was the first to bring attention to the misplayed clip to her cable provider RCC who provide services to almost 300,000 homes.

“I can’t wait until RCN wakes up & realizes that hardcore porn was broadcast on CNN instead of Parts Unknown tonight,” she wrote.

RCN tweeted back saying that they have received no other complaints and that it might be an issue with her channel.

The story was initially called a hoax but seemingly confirmed when CNN, speaking to Variety, placed the blame squarely on RCN’s shoulders.



“The RCN cable operator in Boston aired inappropriate content for 30 minutes on CNN last night,” they said. “CNN has asked for an explanation.”

RCN always maintained that they never knew if the airing took place and CNN has since issued a statement clarifying their first one.



“Despite media reports to the contrary, RCN assures us that there was no interruption of CNN’s programming in the Boston area last night,” CNN said.

While not true, in the end, does it matter? Because, after the election, hardcore porn would probably only rank in the top five most inappropriate things they’ve aired this year, but just barely.

Editorial note: this story has been updated from a previous version.