Former BBC Radio DJ Tim Westwood Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault Charges in London Court

Tim Westwood, a former BBC Radio 1 DJ, has pleaded not guilty to rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault charges at a court hearing in London. The allegations span a time period from 1983 to 2016, and involve seven women. One or more of his accusers was 17 years old at the time of the assault.

Westwood was a Radio 1 host from 1994 to 2013. According to a report from the BBC, three of the indecent assault accounts allegedly took place at BBC studios in 1996. He was granted bail at the recent hearing, with the trial set for January 2027. Westwood did not issue any statements and only spoke to confirm his name and enter his plea.

Westwood’s history as a Radio 1 DJ includes his early support of the growing hip-hop scene in the U.K. He hosted a rap-dedicated radio show beginning in 1994. After leaving the BBC, Westwood hosted a show on Capital Xtra. This aired until 2022.

Westwood faced 15 sexual offense charges in October. These consisted of nine counts of indecent assault, two counts of sexual assault, and four rape charges.

Tim Westwood Previously Denied Assault Allegations

This past February, the BBC issued a public apology regarding Tim Westwood. The company claimed they “missed opportunities” to address Westwood’s “bullying and misogynistic behavior.” While he was employed as a Radio 1 DJ, several complaints were filed against him. But the BBC admitted they inadequately followed up after an independent report was published on February 24, revealing the company’s shortcomings in the matter.

The investigation was conducted by Gemma White KC in 2022. White was commissioned by the BBC to look into the company’s knowledge of Westwood’s conduct during his employment. White found that the BBC had “inadequate record keeping and communication with people who raised complaints or concerns.” Additionally, the company made “an insufficiently rigorous attempt to address the substance of concerns raised.”

Essentially, the BBC received complaints about Westwood, but didn’t look into them. The company admitted this, saying in a statement, “It is clear that in the past, the BBC has not only been too siloed but too deferential to high-profile individuals.”

Also in the report, solicitors for Westwood claimed that he “did not (and does not) present any risk to young women, at the BBC nor elsewhere.” The former DJ also denied the allegations and continues to do so by entering a not guilty plea.

White’s report reveals a general lack of support from the BBC at the time. Employees expressed feeling uncomfortable issuing complaints about Tim Westwood’s behavior. Many spoke of “a feeling that presenters were valued over production staff and that senior management were likely to side with presenters.”

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images