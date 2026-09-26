New Fortnite Admin Panel Codes Released for September 26

Epic Games has released three new Fortnite Admin Panel codes to celebrate the battle royale’s ninth birthday. Revealed during the Fortnite Champion Series livestream, the new Lobby Hacks give players Sprite Dust, Battle Pass XP, and a limited-edition Back Bling. Here are all the codes and rewards available today.

All New Fortnite Admin Panel Codes for September 26

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games revealed three new Fortnite Admin Panel codes during the September 26, FNCS livestream on Twitch. The Lobby Hacks celebrate both the championship and Fortnite’s birthday. The battle royale is now officially nine years old!

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The rewards are pretty big this time. One code gives you 40,000 XP to help level up your Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass, while another gives you 5,000 Sprite Dust. More importantly, there is a limited-edition Back Bling you can unlock for free.

Here is every new Fortnite lobby hack released today:

Admin Panel code Reward WeAreTheWorldChampionsToday Limited-edition Back Bling DustySprites 5,000 Sprite Dust WhoCrackedTheCode 40,000 XP

How to Redeem the New Fortnite Admin Panel Codes

Screenshot: Epic Games

To claim the rewards, enter each code in the Admin Panel in Fortnite. Make sure you type the codes exactly as shown in the table above, including the capital letters. Each code gives a different reward, so you will need to enter all three if you want the Back Bling, Sprite Dust, and XP.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The WeAreTheWorldChampionsToday code is the one to prioritize if you want the birthday Back Bling for your Locker. The other two are useful if you are working through the Battle Pass or need more Dust for your Sprites. Epic Games has not provided an expiration date for these codes, so it is worth claiming them while they are available.