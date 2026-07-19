Fortnite Cube Sprites Release Date, Locations & Powers

Epic Games has revealed that Fortnite Cube Sprites will be released on July 23. Here is when the new variant goes live in every region, where each Cube Sprite can be found, the power it gives players, and every confirmed Sprite in the collection.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has confirmed that the Fortnite Cube Sprites release date is Thursday, July 23, 2026. The new variant will make its debut during this week’s “New Sprite Day” event. The Cube Sprite variants will start appearing in Fortnite at 6 AM PT, or 9 AM ET, as this is when Epic has been doing weekly Sprite resets in Chapter 7 Season 3.

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However, trying to figure out when the new Fortnite Sprites become available in each specific region can be a bit of a headache. For your convenience, we have created a table below that shows what time the Fortnite Cube Sprites will be released in every major region.

Fortnite Cube Sprites Release Times by Region

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 23 6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) July 23 9:00 AM UK (BST) July 23 2:00 PM Europe (CEST) July 23 3:00 PM Brazil (BRT) July 23 10:00 AM Japan (JST) July 23 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) July 23 10:00 PM Australia (AEST) July 23 11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) July 24 1:00 AM

All Fortnite Cube Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Based on datamine leaks, there will be a total of eight Fortnite Sprites in the new Cube variant that players can collect starting on July 23. Unlike the recent Holofoil Sprites, which focused on the new Seven and Air Sprites, the Cube variant features some pretty heavy hitters.

One of the more difficult ones to collect, for example, will be the Cube Grim Sprite. I can already see players spending hundreds of hours looking for the Mythic and coming up empty-handed. To help organize your Sprite-hunting checklist, here is a full list of the Fortnite Cube Sprites:

Confirmed Fortnite Cube Sprites List

Cube Earth Sprite

Cube Fire Sprite

Cube Fishy Sprite

Cube Punk Sprite

Cube Dream Sprite

Cube Boss Sprite

Cube Batman Sprite

Cube Grim Sprite

How to Get Cube Sprites in Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to dataminers, the Fortnite Cube Sprite power “gives players the Overdrive effect when they’re in the Storm, making it easier to get back into position.” As you can imagine, this would be super helpful for Sprite Hunters who use the Storm to open chests without being disturbed. It’s also perfect for extracting Sprites, as doing it in the Storm is a great way to not get jumped.

Cube Sprites can largely be found in random chests and overworld spawn locations. However, there are a few exceptions. For example, the Cube Boss and Cube Batman Sprites are obtained through NPC encounters. Here is a full breakdown of the Fortnite Cube Sprite power and every confirmed location:

Fortnite Cube Sprite Power and Locations

Power: Players get the Overdrive effect when they’re in the Storm.

Cube Sprites Locations Cube Earth, Cube Fire, and Cube Fishy Sprites Found in random chests and spawn locations. Cube Punk and Cube Dream Sprites Found in random Sprite Chests. Cube Boss Sprite Found by defeating NPC bosses on the map. Cube Batman Sprite Found by defeating Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman NPCs. Cube Grim Sprite Found in random chests and Sprite Chests (extremely rare).

Fortnite Sprite Event Schedule (July 20–25)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, Epic Games has also confirmed the Fortnite Sprite events taking place from July 20 to July 25. The first event will be Mastery Monday on July 20, which gives players double Sprite Dust and double XP for mastering their Fortnite Sprites.

Every Fortnite Sprite Event This Week

Monday, July 20: Mastery Monday (Double Sprite XP)

Mastery Monday (Double Sprite XP) Thursday, July 23: New Sprite Day (Cube Sprites Debut)

New Sprite Day (Cube Sprites Debut) Saturday, July 25: Shiny Hours (Increased chance to find Holofoil, Gold, Gummy, and Galaxy variants)

Interestingly, Epic Games will hold another Shiny Hours Power Hour event on July 25, giving players an additional opportunity to find any Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, or Holofoil Sprites they are still missing. However, it’s a little surprising that Epic isn’t hosting “Cube Hours,” especially since the new variant will be released only two days earlier.