Fortnite Sprites Are Now Easier to Level Up Following September 4 Update

Epic Games has announced a major overhaul to how Fortnite Sprites level up. Players can now master Sprites more easily than before with a new XP system. Here is everything that changed about the Fortnite Sprite mechanic.

Fortnite Sprites Now Gain XP From Duplicates

Screenshot: Epic Games

The biggest change made in the update is that duplicate Fortnite Sprites now earn XP for Sprites already in your collection. For example, if you have a level 2 Sonic Sprite, extracting a duplicate during a match will apply XP to the one you already own. However, once your Sprite reaches level 5, you must bring it into a match and extract it to master it.

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Epic Games announced the change in a post on X: “Duplicate Sprites now level up your collection! When you extract a Sprite you already have a copy of, it will give Sprite XP to the one in your collection.”

This is a big deal, as it makes leveling up Sprites in Fortnite substantially easier. Previously, players had to bring their Sprites into a match and attempt to reach level 5 before extracting. Now, you can extract level 1 duplicates you find and still earn XP for the Sprite you are trying to master.

Screenshot: X @FortniteStatus

For your convenience, here is a simple breakdown of how the new feature works:

How the New Fortnite Sprite XP System Works

Have a Sonic Sprite in your collection.

Find a duplicate Sonic Sprite during a match.

Extract the duplicate at any level to earn XP for the Sonic Sprite already in your collection.

Once your Sonic Sprite reaches level 5, bring it into a match and extract it to master it.

Does the New Fortnite Sprite Mechanic Work for Klombo and Crown?

Screenshot: Epic Games

It has been confirmed that the new Fortnite Sprite leveling system does not work for the Crown Sprite. Unfortunately, you must win a match with the Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprite equipped if you want to master it. Thankfully, Epic Games recently nerfed the requirement, so you only need to win one match. Here is our guide on how to get the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite in Fortnite for the complete steps.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, it has not been confirmed whether the Fortnite Sprite changes work with the Klombo Sprite. However, players will likely still need to level it up by feeding it health items, such as potions. If the Crown Sprite is excluded from the new system, it would not be surprising if Klombo is excluded as well.

Overall, this change should make leveling up Sprites substantially easier throughout Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. Instead of repeatedly bringing the same Sprite into matches, players can now earn XP simply by finding and extracting duplicates.