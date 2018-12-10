‘Fortnite’ Streamer Charged With Assault After Allegedly Hitting Woman During Twitch Stream

Content Warning: This story covers domestic violence.

An Australian video game streamer has been charged after viewers heard him allegedly assaulting a woman during a live broadcast of Fortnite.

In the video broadcast on Twitch on Sunday night and shared widely on the internet, the streamer with the username MrDeadMoth on Twitch is playing Fortnite when a woman is heard off camera asking him to stop playing video games.

“I’ll be out soon,” MrDeadMoth said repeatedly.

He then moves off camera. A woman is heard saying “no computer, I’m sick of this shit,” followed by a noise.

“Stop, please,” MrDeadMoth said after the noise. “I”ll be out soon. All I ask is just some time by myself.”

“You’re a fucking woman basher,” she said while crying.

“How many times do I have to tell you?” he said. “I’ll be out soon.”

“You hear that? All you people there?” she said. “He just hit me in the face.”

Viewers watching MrDeadMoth’s stream called police in New South Wales who confirmed to the BBC and local newspapers that they had arrested a 26-year-old man three hours after the incident.

He has been charged with “common assault” and will appear in court on Thursday.

According to The West Australian, the woman is 21 years old and pregnant. Detectives told a local newspaper that two girls, one three years old and the other just 20 months, were also present in the house.

MrDeadMoth’s Twitch channel is no longer available. “Sorry. Unless you’ve got a time machine, that content is unavailable,” the site says if you visit his page now. Twitch did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If you or someone you love is experiencing domestic assault, it’s important to know you aren’t alone. There are resources to help you get out . The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached either through its website or by calling 1-800-799-7233.