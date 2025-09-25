Forza Horizon 6 PS5 Release Date Has Been Delayed

The release date for Forza Horizon 6 on PS5 was accidentally leaked early online. Following the mistake, Microsoft officially announced at Tokyo Game Show that FH6 will take place in Japan.

Forza Horizon 6 Will Take Place in Japan

Forza Horizon 6 Will Take Place in Japan

Players were surprised when an early trailer for Forza Horizon 6 was accidentally leaked on Instagram. The short ads revealed that the game takes place in Japan. However, more importantly, the clips also told us the release window for when the Playground Games title will be coming to consoles and PC.

According to the leaked ads, Forza Horizon 6 will launch on Xbox and PC in early 2026. A couple of hours after the trailer was posted early, Microsoft officially announced the game at Tokyo Game Show, confirming that the racing title will take place in Japan.

Speaking with Xbox, Forza Horizon 6 developer Kyoko Yamashita revealed which types of locations we can expect to see in the new Japan map.

Screenshot: Microsoft, Xbox

“I love the coexistence of Japan: a neighborhood shrine beside a small workshop beside a neon arcade – traditional and modern on the same block. There is so much scope and inspiration to be explored with Japan.”

The Forza Horizon 6 team confirmed that players can expect a mix of urban city environments and vast Japanese countryside locations. The game will also bring back “Seasons” as a feature.

FH6 Will Be Delayed on PS5 and Switch 2

FH6 Will Be Delayed on PS5 and Switch 2

In an official blog post, Microsoft also confirmed that the Forza Horizon 6 release date for PS5 will be delayed. The new Japan racing title will launch first on Xbox Series X and PC in 2026. It’s unclear how long PlayStation players will have to wait for FH6. It could be anywhere from three months to a year of delay.

“Forza Horizon 6 will launch first on Xbox consoles and PC in 2026. With the excitement for this franchise on other platforms, Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios are also working together to bring Forza Horizon 6 to PlayStation 5 post-launch.”

Even more interesting is that a FH6 Switch 2 port wasn’t listed at all. So that means the game currently isn’t being planned for the new Nintendo console.

Either that, or a Switch 2 port is so far out that Microsoft isn’t even listing it right now. However, it should be pointed out that the leaked trailers and official announcement don’t mention the Switch 2 at all.

So, at the time of writing, a Nintendo release hasn’t been ruled out entirely either. But players shouldn’t expect it anytime soon. Microsoft is going to be announcing more FH6 details in “early 2026″.