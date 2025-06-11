Waypoint Wishlist: Switch 2 Ports Edition

It’s no surprise that the Nintendo Switch 2 is, apparently, a massive success. After moving over 3.5 million units in just 4 days, it’s officially the fastest-selling game console of all time. There are plenty of original Nintendo Switch games, alongside upcoming titles that are going to keep us occupied for years to come. But what about that one random port that we just can’t get off our minds? Thinking back to the days of the original Nintendo Switch, being able to take The Witcher 3, or The Switcher, on the go felt revolutionary. Dream ports, impossible ports, or maybe just a $10 upgrade path, these are our choices for our dream Switch 2 ports for this episode of Waypoint Wishlist.

Welcome to Waypoint Wishlist, Where We Like to “Switch” things Up

Screenshot: Embark Studios

There are many games I’d love to see make it to the Switch 2 as a port. But chief among them is The Finals. It’s one of the most underrated multiplayer shooters out there, and I’d love to see it hit the Switch 2. I think that’s the thing the system is missing. A top-tier multiplayer game. I think being able to play it in portable form would greatly increase its visibility. I don’t know why it still feels like a hidden gem, but I need it to be out there.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Valve

Valve should bring Half-Life 3 to Switch 2. Or, failing that, Left 4 Dead 3. Or Team Fortress 3. Maybe Counter-Strike 3. I know Valve traditionally struggles to count to three, but these are all easy ideas to print money. Gabe, call me, let’s work something out.

Screenshot: Nintendo

For this week’s Wishlist, I’m going to nominate both Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Persona 5 Royal as ports I desperately want on the Nintendo Switch 2. If you are asking: but wait, aren’t both those games already playable on the new console? This is true, but they are currently being held back by Switch 1 optimization decisions. For example, Persona 5 Royal currently has a resolution of 540p. Which, as you can imagine, doesn’t look very good when using the Switch 2’s bigger screen. Even worse, the game is currently capped at 30 FPS. Given the Atlus RPG’s vibrant colors and fluid gameplay? I can’t think of a better game that is a perfect fit for the Switch 2’s new hardware.

With regards to Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the game just looks awful visually. As someone who mainly plays in portable mode, I’ve always hated the sharpening filter the Xenoblade series applies to its handheld version. Like Persona 5, it runs at 540p but uses temporal upscaling. Now, XC3 looks a lot better than XC2. But the jump to Switch 2 highlights these flaws. With all that said, I would absolutely kill for a Switch 2 upgrade for both Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Persona 5 Royal. Heck, I would gladly pay $10 just for Nintendo to uncap these games to 60 FPS and 1080p resolution. Seriously.

What makes this all the more difficult is that many Switch 1 games already run better on Switch 2 even without an update. For instance, Bayonetta 3 now runs at 60 FPS on Switch 2 because the original game didn’t lock its frames. Basically, any game that didn’t lock down its FPS or resolution automatically got an upgrade on the Switch 2. Unfortunately, Persona 5 Royal and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 do not belong in that group. So while they are technically playable on the Switch 2, I would love new ports or just a simple upgrade. While we’re at it, can we also get a Xenoblade Chronicles 2 update as well? Pretty please.

Screenshot: Konami

If there’s one game that I’m excited for more than anything this year, it’s Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This Unreal Engine 5 remake of one of the most iconic games of all time seems like it would fit right at home on the Nintendo Switch 2. Especially considering that Nintendo isn’t a stranger to MGS3 finding a home on its handhelds. Arguably, outside of the framerate being a slideshow at times, the 3DS version of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater was my favorite way to experience this classic. That’s why, for this Waypoint Wishlist, I’d love an opportunity to dive into the latest version of it on Nintendo’s newest hardware.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Without ripping my affectionately named “Metal Geario Cabinet” apart to get a proper picture of the box, I loved this version of Snake Eater so much that I bought the Limited Edition 3DS console. I’ve had this in my possession for many, many years at this point, and paid an embarrassingly large sum of money to get my hands on it. After seeing what they sell for now, I’m glad I got mine when I did. Still, being able to take the debut adventure of Naked Snake/Big Boss on the go in handheld mode, even if it was just at 30FPS, would be legendary. Perhaps, seeing as Cyberpunk 2077 can somehow run on the platform? We’ll see Metal Gear Solid Delta make its way there in the future.

Oh, and while we’re at it? Bring Persona 3 Reload to the Switch 2, as well. I would love to play it again, as it’s a proper remake of one of my top 5 favorite games of all time. Please, Nicolas Nintendo, if you’re reading this, make it happen. Talk to Abby Atlus herself and bring this port over.

Screenshot: Square Enix

Before I even got my Switch 2 in my hands, there was one game on my mind that I had to try first. Not Mario Kart, not Zelda, no – but Octopath Traveler 2. You know, the best turn-based RPG of 2023? Sorry, Baldur’s what? (Just kidding, Baldur’s Gate 3 is amazing.) Regardless, Octopath 2 is my cozy Switch game. The game I play while lying in bed at night, and the game I was hoping to see a Switch 2 upgrade for the most. Octopath Traveler 2 runs at a beautiful 60fps on all other platforms. Even though it still looks gorgeous, it always felt bad seeing it in 30fps on the original Switch.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like that upgrade has happened yet. From what I can tell, Octopath Traveler 2 on the Switch 2 is still running as its original Switch form. And, I may be crazy, but it almost looks slightly worse in docked mode to me. Which is a shame, because a game as stylistically breathtaking as Octopath 2 deserves to be the best it can on a system as powerful as the Switch 2. I don’t know if Square Enix has any plans to make an upgraded version, but that right there is my number one.

Uh Oh, Our Battery is Low: Waypoint Wishlist Will Return Soon

As we can see, there’s a massive variety of ports we’d love to see make their way to the Switch 2. Some are more recent, some aren’t even out yet, and some may never happen (sorry, Ana). But at this point, Waypoint Wishlist is all about that: wishing for our favorite games to exist and be available for fans everywhere to enjoy.