Four Tet Says London’s Mayor Has Invited Him to Speak at City Hall About Fabric Closure

Currently, the dance music community is up in arms over the local government’s decision to close down London clubbing institution fabric for good, but it’s not going down without a fight.

Hometown producer Kieran Hebden, a.k.a. Four Tet, says that he has been invited by London mayor Sadiq Khan to speak at City Hall regarding the club’s closure. The invitation, which Hebden announced earlier today, came after the producer called out Khan for failing to respond to his concerns regarding the situation. Khan, who was elected in May, has promised to protect local nightlife, including hiring a Night Czar, and conveyed his disappointment over the club ruling, writing on Twitter, “I had no power to intervene nor can I overturn it.”

Presently, the details of Four Tet’s speaking engagement are unclear, but it’s one of multiple efforts underway to reverse the ruling. The club’s staff is reportedly planning to appeal the decision, and according to FACT, clubbers have organized a protest set to take place in October.

The club had its license revoked and was forced to close by local authority Islington Council in the wake of two separate drug-related deaths that occurred earlier this summer. Following the deaths, the club closed last month pending an investigation. At the hearing, held this past Tuesday (September 6), licensing sub-committee chair Flora Williamson said that searches at the club were inadequate, adding: “There is a culture of drugs at fabric which management cannot control.” However, new reports indicate that there may have been an ulterior motive.

