HOA Fines Resident for Giving Away Free Water Amid Record-Breaking Arizona Heat

One of the more depressing types of news stories that occasionally appear on the Internet involves someone trying to do some altruistic good deed that some stuck-up governing body filled with Scrooges and Grinches attempts to punish. Apparently, being a decent human being is a fineable offense to some.

One such story comes out of Goodyear, Arizona. A man named David Martin is being fined by his HOA for having the audacity, the indecency, the gall to provide free bottles of cold water to his neighbors, delivery drivers, and anybody who passes by. The monster.

Videos by VICE

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, Martin has been handing out chilled bottles of water from a cooler in his driveway. It’s a simple gesture of goodwill and neighborliness that you don’t see too often anymore. After the world started opening up again, Martin could’ve easily retired cooler back into the garage, but he kept giving out free water, a gesture that’s a been even more appreciated during the record-breaking heat Arizona has seen lately.

But the folks who run the Canyon Trails Unit Four West Community Association take issue with Martin’s altruistic efforts. They say they don’t mind the handing out of free water, but they say community rules do no allow residents to advertise water bottle distribution from a portable cooler sitting in the driveway that is visible to passersby. The HOA says they’re totally fine with Martin distributing water bottles. They just want to make sure the cooler can’t be seen while he does it.

The HOA has been fining Martin every month since May 2024. The fines began at $50 and have scaled up to $100 a month. As of September 2024, the fines totaled $475. HOA’s are real sticklers when it comes to maintaining visual consistency and controlling clutter, and they’re just going to keep coming as long as Martin keeps resisting. The HOA, and its management company Firstservice Residential, have suggested that maybe Martin can somehow screen the cooler from view so that way he can still give out water while reducing driveway clutter.

Martin has resisted. Reportedly, no one in the neighborhood has complained about the presence of the cooler, and in fact, several neighbors have been vocal supporters of Martin’s altruistic efforts. The HOA is the only entity that seems to have a problem with it. If that’s the only resistance he’s facing, Martin says he will remain resolute in his refusal to comply.