French Police Want to Know If You Recognize This Suicide Bomber From the Paris Attacks

French authorities have released a photograph of a third unidentified suicide bomber who blew himself up outside the Stade de France during the terror attacks in Paris on November 13.

The French National Police tweeted out the photo of the man on Sunday afternoon and said they are seeking the public’s help identifying him.

Videos by VICE

“The #PJ seeks to identify the 3rd author of one of the attacks of the 13/11 #StadeDeFrance #ParisAttacks”

The French authorities appealed for help on the same day that Belgium’s prime minister announced that Brussels would remain on lockdown for a third consecutive day over fears of a Paris-style attack. The Belgian capital’s metro system and schools will be closed on Monday.

For the rest of the country, a threat level of three on a four tier scale would remain in place, Prime Minister Charles Michel said.

“What we fear is an attack similar to the one in Paris, with several individuals who could also possibly launch several attacks at the same time in multiple locations,” Michel told a press conference in Brussels.

Related: Brussels Kept on Maximum Alert as Police Hunt Terror Suspects

Possible targets were malls, shops and public transport, Michel said, adding the government would boost police and army presence in the capital.

Two of the Paris suicide bombers, Brahim Abdeslam and Bilal Hadfi, had been living in Belgium. Fugitive suspected militant Salah Abdeslam, Brahim’s 26-year-old brother, slipped back home to Brussels from Paris shortly after the attacks.

Follow VICE News on Twitter: @vicenews

Reuters contributed to this report.