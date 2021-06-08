French President Emmanuel Macron has been slapped in the face by a person reaching over a barrier during a walkabout.

Macron was visiting Tain L’Hermitage, a municipality in south east France. He was visiting the area to discuss life returning back to normal following the coronavirus pandemic.

Videos by VICE

A video posted online shows Macron, wearing a shirt and tie, walking over to a barrier to greet onlookers and reaching out a hand to a man wearing a green T-shirt and face mask.

According to the AFP news agency, the man shouts “Montjoie Saint Denis!”, a royalist slogan, and “Down With Macronia” (“A Bas La Macronie”) before slapping the President in the face.

Macron’s security team then appear to grab the man while another ushers Macron away. Police officers are seen moving towards the man.

Two people have been arrested in connection to the incident, according to reports.

“Montjoie Saint Denis!” is a royalist slogan, recalling a medieval French battle-cry.

French authorities confirmed the authenticity of the video to AFP.

The French Presidential administration told French media that there had been an attempt to strike Macron, but declined to further comment.