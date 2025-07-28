Friday the 13th is Getting Another Game—Here’s What We Know

The asymmetrical horror game has made some serious waves over the last almost 10 years. With the success of Dead by Daylight and Texas Chainsaw Massacre, gamers can’t get enough. And for good reason.

They make for great experiences with friends and are pretty easily meme-able for those who want to get some solid social media clips. The return of the Friday the 13th game is a great sign for fans of the genre.

Friday the 13th is finally free

Friday the 13th: The Game came out in 2017. Although it struggled initially, it eventually gained a solid following. But it was forced to shut down due to a licensing issue with Victor Miller, who wrote the screenplay for the original movie. And with that, it seemed like the franchise would never see another game. But not so fast.

As reported by Bloody Disgusting, Horror Inc. Vice President Robbie Barsamian revealed that the game, as well as a movie, were in early development. He did make a point to say that: “While we’re not officially announcing with our partners today, both are coming. They’re both in the works and they’re both coming“. So, with the hope that nothing falls through in the coming weeks and months, fans of the first game have some hope for the future.

Developer IllFonic pivoted after the end of Friday the 13th: The Game by going off and making Predator: Hunting Grounds. At this point, I think we should let IllFonic handle an entire horror movie gaming universe. Surely Freddy vs Jason, the game as an asynchronous competitive co-op game, would go crazy. Two players competing against each other for kills, while another five or more players try to escape, or pit the two against each other, sounds fun. You just got a free idea.

