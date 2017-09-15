Fried Fish Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 10

Prep time: 90 minutes

Total time: 90 minutes

Ingredients

for the bread:

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 ½ teaspoons fresh yeast

1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ cup whole milk

2 tablespoons vegetable shortening

kosher salt, to taste

for the Nikkei tartar sauce:

1 hard-boiled egg, finely chopped

⅔ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons finely diced steamed carrot

¼ cup finely diced white onion

1 scallion stalk, finely chopped

kosher salt, to taste

for the pejesapo fish chicharron:

2 teaspoons ginger juice

2 large egg whites

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

¼ cup tamari shoyu

⅔ pound pejesapo fish fillet, cut into 4 equal pieces

2 teaspoons garlic paste or finely minced garlic

⅞ cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons chuño (freeze-dried potato powder)

vegetable oil, as needed

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for serving:

4 portions sarza crialla (South American salsa of thinly sliced onions with cilantro and chili peppers)

4 lettuce leaves

Directions

For the bread, in a small bowl, mix ½ cup lukewarm water with sugar and yeast. Let rest for 10 minutes. In a separate medium bowl, sift all dry ingredients, forming a volcano shape. Pour water, alternating with milk, into the volcano hole. Mix until a homogenous dough forms. Knead dough for a minimum of 20 minutes, adding the shortening in three equal portions. Place dough in an oiled bowl and let rest for 30 minutes. Divide dough into equal golf ball-sized portions and shape each into a ball. Let balls rest for 15 minutes, then cook in a steamer for 8 minutes. Allow to cool. For the Nikkei tartar sauce, in a medium bowl, mix all ingredients and let rest in the refrigerator. For the pejesapo fish chicharron, marinate the fillet in a bowl or dish with the ginger juice, oyster sauce, shoyu, garlic, salt, and pepper for 10 minutes. Add two egg whites to the marinade. In a separate bowl, add the chuño and all-purpose flour and mix, then add to the marinade. Make sure they are covered in plenty of flour. Fry fish for 2 minutes, using plenty of oil, at high heat (350º F/180º C). Remove from oil for 30 seconds, increase oil temperature to 375º F/190º C, and fry again for 2 more minutes. To serve, cut each roll in half and spread Nikkei tartar on each side. place lettuce on bottom half, followed by pejesapo fish chicharron and sarza criolla on top. Top with other half of roll.

From MUNCHIES Presents: Nikkei

