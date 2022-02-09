Fried Ravioli with Vodka Sauce Recipe

Makes 30
Prep time: 45 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
INGREDIENTS
for the vodka sauce:
½ cup|113 grams unsalted butter
½ teaspoon chili flakes
2 garlic cloves, minced
¼ cup|60 ml vodka
1 (14.5-ounce|411-gram) can crushed tomatoes
¾ cup|180 ml heavy cream
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
for the ravioli:
4 ounces|113 grams ricotta
3 ounces|85 grams spicy Italian sausage, casing removed
1 ounce|25 grams fresh mozzarella, diced
1 ounce|35 grams shredded low-moisture mozzarella
⅓ cup|45 grams grated parmesan cheese
½ teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
1 pound|450 grams fresh pasta sheets
5 large eggs
1 cup|133 grams all-purpose flour
3 cups|144 grams panko breadcrumbs
1 tablespoon dried parsley
1 tablespoon garlic salt
2 cups|500 ml vegetable oil
a hunk of fresh parmesan
DIRECTIONS
- Make the vodka sauce: Melt the butter in a medium skillet over medium. Add the chili flakes and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the vodka and cook until evaporated, about 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes. Stir in the cream and cook 5 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper and, using an immersion blender or blender, purée until smooth. Keep warm.
- Make the ravioli filling: In a medium bowl, mix together the ricotta, sausage, cheeses, oregano, and salt. Refrigerate until ready to use.
- Make the ravioli: Cut the pasta sheets into 4 ½-inch strips about 12-inches long. Place 1 teaspoon of filling on the pasta sheet, leaving about 1 ½-inches between each. Beat 1 egg in a small bowl and brush the egg around the filling. Fold the top half of the pasta over the bottom, pressing out any air pockets. Using a pizza cutter or ravioli cutter wheel, cut out the ravioli and place on a sheet tray. Cover with a damp cloth and repeat with the remaining pasta and filling. Makes about 30.
- Cook the ravioli: Prepare a large bowl of ice water. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Working in batches, cook the ravioli for 2 minutes, then, using a slotted spoon, transfer to the bowl of ice water. Repeat with the remaining ravioli. Carefully blot the ravioli dry.
- Bread the ravioli: Place the flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs in three separate, shallow bowls. Beat the eggs and season the breadcrumbs with the parsley and garlic salt. Working with one ravioli at a time, coat in the flour, then the eggs, and finally the breadcrumbs. Transfer back to the sheet tray and repeat with the remaining ravioli.
- Fry the ravioli: Heat the oil in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Working in batches, cook the ravioli, flipping once, until golden all over, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined baking sheet and season with salt. Keep warm and repeat with the remaining ravioli.
- To serve, transfer to a platter and grate the parmesan right over the top. Serve with the vodka sauce.
