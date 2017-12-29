FUEL: Ballerina

Behind the elegance of ballet dancer Theresa Farrell, there is an athlete to the core. In this episode of FUEL, we follow Theresa as she drops half a pound a week, working towards her performance goal weight for the upcoming ballet season with American Contemporary Ballet in Los Angeles, CA.

Theresa has honed her diet down to a science by keeping meticulous records, eating pre-packaged meals, and doing lots and lots of calculations—for her, it’s a simple numbers game of calories in versus calories out. This precise counting gives her the peace of mind to maintain her focus on training and long days of dancing, hiking, stretching, and icing. Whether she’s having a midnight bowl of cereal or a 5 AM corndog, Theresa has it all calculated so that when it’s time to take to the stage, she knows that her body will be ready.

This video previously appeared on MUNCHIES in September, 2016.