Gorgeous Portraits of San Francisco's Drag Queens

Berlin-based photographer Joseph Wolfgang Ohlert recently went to San Francisco to photograph drag queens and trans people for his first book of photos. By day, Joseph met queens at their homes for quiet portrait sessions. At night, he followed them to such hallowed institutions as Trannyshack, Midnight Sun, the Stud Bar, and Moby Dick to document them in full bloom.



This gallery of photographs is dedicated to the memory of Cookie Dough (pictured below), a pillar of the San Francisco drag scene who passed away last week.

Videos by VICE

See more photos by Joseph Wolfgang Ohlert on his website. See more of his recent contributions to VICE here, and follow his instagram @jwo_studio.